Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Bruce Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALFRED BRUCE LEWIS Alfred Bruce Lewis passed on February 17th, 2019 at the age of 71 from an aortic aneurysm. His heart was broken since the unexpected death of his wife in 2014. He died while skiing in the San Juan Mountains surrounding Telluride Colorado, one of his favorite places to be. He was the eldest son of James Vernon Lewis and Ruth Marie Lewis, and older brother of Lance Eric Lewis and Aleta Lewis. In 1985, he married the love of his life Gayle Lynn Lewis and together they raised three children. He is survived by his sons, Lance Hamilton Lewis and Hunter Raymond Lewis; daughter, Araceli Baye Lewis; and nephew, Lance Ryan McGoldrick. He was deeply admired for his creative, independent, and adventurous spirit. Bruce was a man who lived life on his own terms - as he put it, he would rather be a hammer than be a nail. He created his own production company; writing, directing, and filming commercials and documentaries including Rainmaker and Barntasia. He was a man of many skills, talents, and abilities, always adding his own personal touch to everything he encountered. He was resourceful, reliable, capable, and above all, he was not afraid to make mistakes. He was a lover of film, skiing, nature, fishing, Olympic sports, and comedy in all forms. He was a man who suffered tremendous loss during his life yet managed to transcend his personal pain and tragedy to carry on, finding the strength to manifest the life he wanted. He literally built a castle for his beloved wife and put a roof over his family's head. He was one of the hardest working men this world has ever known, a man of honor and integrity with a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed, yet honored and remembered for the legend he was. His ashes will be spread in Placerville Colorado and Bucaro Panama according to his wishes. Donations may be made in his name to the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders.

ALFRED BRUCE LEWIS Alfred Bruce Lewis passed on February 17th, 2019 at the age of 71 from an aortic aneurysm. His heart was broken since the unexpected death of his wife in 2014. He died while skiing in the San Juan Mountains surrounding Telluride Colorado, one of his favorite places to be. He was the eldest son of James Vernon Lewis and Ruth Marie Lewis, and older brother of Lance Eric Lewis and Aleta Lewis. In 1985, he married the love of his life Gayle Lynn Lewis and together they raised three children. He is survived by his sons, Lance Hamilton Lewis and Hunter Raymond Lewis; daughter, Araceli Baye Lewis; and nephew, Lance Ryan McGoldrick. He was deeply admired for his creative, independent, and adventurous spirit. Bruce was a man who lived life on his own terms - as he put it, he would rather be a hammer than be a nail. He created his own production company; writing, directing, and filming commercials and documentaries including Rainmaker and Barntasia. He was a man of many skills, talents, and abilities, always adding his own personal touch to everything he encountered. He was resourceful, reliable, capable, and above all, he was not afraid to make mistakes. He was a lover of film, skiing, nature, fishing, Olympic sports, and comedy in all forms. He was a man who suffered tremendous loss during his life yet managed to transcend his personal pain and tragedy to carry on, finding the strength to manifest the life he wanted. He literally built a castle for his beloved wife and put a roof over his family's head. He was one of the hardest working men this world has ever known, a man of honor and integrity with a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed, yet honored and remembered for the legend he was. His ashes will be spread in Placerville Colorado and Bucaro Panama according to his wishes. Donations may be made in his name to the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close