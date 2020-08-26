ALFREDO BERNARDINO VIGIL It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our dad, husband, grandpa, great grandpa, compa, and nino. On Monday, August 24, 2020, at the age of 72 Alfredo Bernardino Vigil, aka Fred or Freddy was greeted at the Gates of Heaven by his beloved mama Rita O. Vigil, dad Tony B. Vigil, his hita, younger sister Lucille B. Vigil, baby brother Avriol Ortega, brother-in-law Fred Salas, and Compas, Arthur "Tweet" Archuleta and Stanley Vigil. Freddy is survived by his wife Mary Ann, daughter Deirdre Espinoza and husband Larry (whom he considered a son), their children Shenisha and Larisha "Honey"; daughter Fredalene Vigil and her children Jarel, Kendra, Shaelynn, Faith; great-grandchildren Jaliyah, Kayson, and Landyn; grandson Johnathan; son Jared Vigil; daughter Deven "BeeDee Bugs" Gabaldon and husband Armando and their children Arlanni and Armandre. He was also "Nino" to Ivan Archuleta, Patrick Benavidez, Darci Vigil-Romero, Eric Armijo, and Jarel Ortiz; as well as in-laws/Compadres Michael and Betty Armijo, in-laws Edna and Richard Herrera, Comadres Linda Archuleta and Alice Rico-Chavez, Compadres Abie and Angie Vigil, Compadres Modesto, and Patricia Benavidez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Dad and mom were also Padrinos for many weddings of family and friends. Dad was a 1966 St. Michael's Horsemen graduate. After graduation, he went on to work for Johnny's Gulf Station, Pecos Mobile Station, managed Meadow City Propane Gas in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Additionally, he served as an Assistant Manager at Samon's Electric & Plumbing Supply in Santa Fe, and finally retired after 25 years from the New Mexico Corrections Department. Freddy was a lifelong resident of the beautiful village of Pecos, New Mexico, where he owned and operated several businesses over the years. The Canyon Bar, Pecos RV Campground, and Fred's Ice Service were just some of his endeavors; one summer he even leased El Nopalito for Deirdre and Fredalene to manage when they were teenagers. He was an active member of the community where he held various positions over the years. He served on the Pecos Independent School Board for eight years, he was instrumental in the implementation of the Pecos Housing Authority and continued as a member for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Pecos Credit Union for many years and he was also actively involved with Democratic parties of local and state politics. Nothing brought dad more enjoyment than to host family and friends at his home and to show them a good time in his beautiful yard. Dad loved to cook and insisted on guests staying to enjoy a tasty meal or a bowl of his delicious red chile and beans. His true passion was singing and playing his guitars. He loved entertaining and was the lead singer and lead guitar player for many bands that performed throughout New Mexico and Colorado since he was a teenager. He taught guitar lessons and was always willing to lend out his equipment to locals who were starting new bands. Dad will always be remembered for the love he had for his family and his concern that we all had what we needed. He enjoyed supporting his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their many sports and activities. Grandpa always greeted his grandchildren with "What's the word?" and their response was "Thunderbird." Per doctor's orders, visitors were restricted while dad was on hospice, but The Vigil Family wishes to express their gratitude to everyone for your love, thoughts, prayers, encouragement, meals, and contributions. We would also like to thank the staff of Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations; Pecos Valley Medical Center; Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and Compasses Hospice Services for their compassion and professionalism. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Angela Sandoval, hospice aide, who treated our dad like family. A Rosary will be recited on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com