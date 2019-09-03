ALICE JEAN MELNICK (AJ) Alice Jean Melnick (aj), age 87, died peacefully on August 30, 2019 at home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her husband Harold was by her side. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harold Melnick, daughters Susan Melnick and spouse Olga Salinas; Vikki Melnick and spouse Fred Behnken; Patrice Melnick, her spouse Olan Thibodeaux and in-laws Edith and Norman Einspruch; nephews Eric, Andrew and Franklin Einspruch and their spouses, cousins Joice Smith and spouse Bill Smith; Freddie Makler and spouse Linda Makler, and many friends. In St. Louis, Missouri, aj was the only child born on Christmas Day in 1931, in a Catholic Hospital, to parents Nathan and Henrietta Fisher. She was an only child. The family eventually moved to San Antonio where aj grew up. She was the first in her family to attend college. She attended the University of Texas at Austin where she studied journalism. While struggling with her math class, she was tutored by her husband-to-be, Harold Melnick - apparently he tutored her in more than mathematics. She worked in journalism for the San Antonio Light, until she and Harold married and moved to Dallas. While raising three children, aj earned her teaching certificate and began teaching journalism in the public high schools of Dallas. She especially enjoyed inspiring young people to write and pursue college - many of her former students were 1st generation college students and built successful careers. It is no wonder that Harold often referred to aj as his Wonder Woman. Over the course of her life she taught high school, got her masters in Guidance Counseling, and became a high school counselor. Aj also developed a career in photography, created numerous photo exhibitions and published a photojournalism book entitled, They Changed the World: People of the Manhattan Project, which received rave reviews. Aj enjoyed camping, traveling, dining out, writing memoirs, and training German Shepherds. She adored a good party and had many friends. She was caring, never failing to visit a friend who was ill. This Wonder Woman never gave up on life. One day, this past June, she blurted out, "I just want to live long enough to vote that SOB out of office!" Even in her last days, she could be seen pushing her walker through the aisles of Walmart, sporting a colorful outfit as she haggled for the best price on new shoes. Although aj grew up in Texas, she considered New Mexico home. She was charmed by the wildflowers, birds, landscape and most of all, the people. She cherished the community of Temple Beth Shalom and looked forward to Friday night services. The funeral was held at on September 2, 2019 at Temple Beth Shalom. Donations can be made to Temple Beth Shalom, The Espanola Animal Shelter or any organization that benefits humans or pets in need. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 4, 2019