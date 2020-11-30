1/1
ALICE MIDORI ABELAR
ALICE MIDORI ABELAR

Alice Midori Abelar, 81, passed away after illness on October 23, 2020. She was at home in Tucson, Arizona, surrounded by daughter Jennifer Morgan and grandsons Nicholas and Thomas Knauer. Alice now joins mother Mary, father Frank, brother Johnny, son Steve, and many other loved ones in the next life. Alice called Santa Fe and the surrounding areas home for more than 30 years. Her family and friends will spread her ashes in the Pecos/Glorieta wilderness as soon as circumstances allow. Alice brought endless love and keen style and spunk to so
many who will miss her dearly.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2020.
