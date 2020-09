Or Copy this URL to Share

ALICE QUINTANA IN LOVING MEMORY 2ND ANNIVERSARY Our dearest Mother, Alice Quintana, a longtime resident of Pecos, New Mexico went to her Lord on September 19, 2018. Alice is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many relatives. Mother was interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with her beloved husband, Eloy Quintana, of 47 years. We LOVE you, Mom and miss you GREATLY



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store