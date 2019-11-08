Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE W. JOHNSON. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

ALICE W. JOHNSON Alice W. Johnson, 83, a lifelong resident of Los Alamos, NM, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends at her sister Irene's home in Santa Fe, NM. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Helen Martinez, and husband Merle. She is survived by her loving companion John Danielson, her precious dogs, her siblings Luis Martinez (Rose), Annie Bonnell, Cecilia Jaramillo (Fred), Irene Martinez, Olivia Montoya, Carmen Guzman (Joaquin), Lucy Guzman, Mary Campos, Michelle Romero, Paul Martinez, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members and friends. Alice was the matriarch of the family, the eldest of eleven children born to Herman and Helen Martinez in Santa Fe, NM. She was deeply loved by all her family members. She leaves us with many cherished memories - her beautiful and infectious smile, her generous heart and acts of charity, her delicious meals and warm hospitality. She was employed by Smith's Market Place in Los Alamos for many years before retiring and met many of her friends there. Viewing on November 12, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Riverside Funeral Home, 3232 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM. Final visitation will begin 9:30-10:30 am, prior the funeral mass at 10:30 am, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3700 Canyon Rd., Los Alamos. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Merle. After the internment, please join the family at The Nancy Rodriguez Community Center in Santa Fe for a reception celebrating her amazing life. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road ~ Santa Fe (505) 395-9150

