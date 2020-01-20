Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan L. Swartzberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALLAN L. SWARTZBERG Allan L. Swartzberg, 77, a Santa Fe, New Mexico real estate and financial investor, art collector, philanthropist and civic activist, died on January 15, 2020 of complications due to pneumonia. Allan was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, but fell in love with Santa Fe in 1965 while attending St. John's College and decided to call Santa Fe home for the balance of his life. He quickly immersed himself in the Santa Fe community and gave generously of his time and resources to support local activities and causes over the years. Allan also remained active and supportive of his native Chicago community throughout his life. He had a deep passion for the arts, particularly photography, and curated an impressive and extensive collection of unique pieces over several decades. Allan, and his late wife Mary, who passed away in 2011, were instrumental in helping found the Marion Art Center complex at the College of Santa Fe which later became the Santa Fe University of Art and Design. Allan was dedicated to supporting the Santa Fe chapter of Cocaine Anonymous. His generosity of spirit helped many and he was very proud of this work. Allan is survived by his son Josh Swartzberg, his daughter-in-law Regina Rodriguez Perez, and their son Rafael Castellano Rodriguez, of Granada, Spain. He is also survived by his sister Lois Zoller, and husband James Mills, of Chicago, Illinois; his nephews Danny Zoller, and wife Amy, of Beverly Hills, California; and Michael Zoller and wife Marcy, of Chicago, Illinois. Allan's first wife and Josh's mother, Susan Swartzberg, still resides in Santa Fe. Allan was loved and supported by many friends, including Phyllis Houghton, Elsa Kendall, Carol Conlin, Karen Williamson, Anita Iovino, Ren‚ Barrington, Amber Byars, Tony Masters, Mark Masters, Teo Biele, Jerry Shere, Michael Hurlocker, and Dennis and Debbie Larkins. A private funeral ceremony was held at Temple Beth Shalom. A memorial service celebrating Allan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Allan would have appreciated that donations be made to any of the following organizations: The Jewish Federal of Metropolitan Chicago 30 S. Wells St. Chicago, IL 60606 Temple Beth Shalom 205 E. Barcelona Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 The Friendship Club 1316 Apache Avenue Santa Fe, NM 87505

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close