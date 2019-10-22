Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN MAC MACGILLIVRAY III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALLAN MAC MACGILLIVRAY III Our lovable Mac passed from this earth on his eternal journey on October 7, 2019 at the age of 75 at his home in Santa Fe, NM. An almost lifelong resident of Santa Fe, Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Violet MacGillivray, brother Donald MacGillivray and brother Walter "Frosty" MacGillivray. Mac was survived by Brother Duncan MacGillivray of Sierra Madre, CA and Sister Janet MacGillivray of Eagle Nest, NM and several nieces and nephews. Mac was a veteran of the US Army serving in the mountains of Germany, an avid skier, author and historian of the Spanish, Native American and the "old" Santa Fe Cultures. One of his books titled "Little Vaquero" chronicles his life growing up in the "old" Santa Fe. Mac loved northern New Mexico, its people and especially the Pecos Wilderness and Chaco Canyon. Mac will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made on Mac's behalf to the Johrei Center or the Friendship Club in Santa Fe, NM. Funeral arrangements are pending with Berardinelli Family Service and the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. "RIDE ON LITTLE VACQUERO"

ALLAN MAC MACGILLIVRAY III Our lovable Mac passed from this earth on his eternal journey on October 7, 2019 at the age of 75 at his home in Santa Fe, NM. An almost lifelong resident of Santa Fe, Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Violet MacGillivray, brother Donald MacGillivray and brother Walter "Frosty" MacGillivray. Mac was survived by Brother Duncan MacGillivray of Sierra Madre, CA and Sister Janet MacGillivray of Eagle Nest, NM and several nieces and nephews. Mac was a veteran of the US Army serving in the mountains of Germany, an avid skier, author and historian of the Spanish, Native American and the "old" Santa Fe Cultures. One of his books titled "Little Vaquero" chronicles his life growing up in the "old" Santa Fe. Mac loved northern New Mexico, its people and especially the Pecos Wilderness and Chaco Canyon. Mac will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made on Mac's behalf to the Johrei Center or the Friendship Club in Santa Fe, NM. Funeral arrangements are pending with Berardinelli Family Service and the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. "RIDE ON LITTLE VACQUERO" Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close