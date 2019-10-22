ALLAN MAC MACGILLIVRAY III Our lovable Mac passed from this earth on his eternal journey on October 7, 2019 at the age of 75 at his home in Santa Fe, NM. An almost lifelong resident of Santa Fe, Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Violet MacGillivray, brother Donald MacGillivray and brother Walter "Frosty" MacGillivray. Mac was survived by Brother Duncan MacGillivray of Sierra Madre, CA and Sister Janet MacGillivray of Eagle Nest, NM and several nieces and nephews. Mac was a veteran of the US Army serving in the mountains of Germany, an avid skier, author and historian of the Spanish, Native American and the "old" Santa Fe Cultures. One of his books titled "Little Vaquero" chronicles his life growing up in the "old" Santa Fe. Mac loved northern New Mexico, its people and especially the Pecos Wilderness and Chaco Canyon. Mac will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made on Mac's behalf to the Johrei Center or the Friendship Club in Santa Fe, NM. Funeral arrangements are pending with Berardinelli Family Service and the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. "RIDE ON LITTLE VACQUERO"
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019