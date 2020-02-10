ALVIN DERBY PARKER Alvin Derby Parker passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. His family was at his side. Alvin was predeceased by his sweet wife, Irmgard (Irmy) Parker; his younger brother, Earl Parker, Jr. of Albuquerque. He is survived by his daughter, Anuk Withers and son-in-law, Warren Withers; his daughter, Kelly Sites and son-in-law, Sheldon Sites and her children, Amy Evans and Kyle Evans. Born and raised in Estancia, NM, Alvin matriculated from UNM and moved to California for a successful career in Contract Administration. He retired early and returned to Santa Fe to his avocation of wood carving and carpentry. Many beautiful years were spent in his beloved Eldorado with Irmy and numerous four-legged companions. A Memorial Service will be held at Rivera Family Home on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Instead of flowers, we thank you for your donation to the . Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 13, 2020