AMADEO SOLANO Amadeo Solano 77, a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed peacefully April 8, 2019. Amadeo was preceded in death by his parents Guadalupita and Salomon Solano. Son, Charles Nelson Solano and daughter Jean Solano. Amadeo is survived by his wife Mary Lou; sister Clarabell Ortega; daughters Christine Wilson (Todd) and Salome Solano. 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral mass will be held at ST John the Baptist Catholic Church on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass at the Parish Hall. Interment will be Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the National cemetery at 11:15am.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

