AMELIA B. LOBATO AMELIA B. LOBATO, 87, beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Albuquerque on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Juan C. Borrego and Lucia Montoya; husband, Alfonso; brothers Gilbert and Juan Borrego; sisters Trinidad Espinoza, Ascension "Senny" Barth, and Christina Valerio. Amelia is survived by her son, Martin and wife Elaine; daughter, Anna and husband Dan; and two granddaughters, Andrea and Jacqueline; sisters Petra Martinez (Cas) of Las Vegas, NV and Lydia Lopez (Ross) of Fairview NM, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Amelia was the seventh of eight children born in Santa Cruz, NM to parents Juan C. Borrego and Lucia Montoya in February 1932. She graduated from Santa Cruz Catholic School and attended New Mexico State University. Amelia would often recount memories of her youth; walking down the road in Santo Nino as she took their cows to pasture on land owned by her father, Juan, which is now the site of the Santa Claran Hotel Casino. As Amelia's two brothers, Gilbert and Juan, were several years older and already enlisted in the military, Amelia enjoyed working alongside her father, learning to drive on his tractor and later his truck, caring for and harvesting corn, tomatoes, squash, apples and chile from the family's property. Amelia and Al met while both worked at Mack's Chevrolet in the mid-1950's and were married in September 1956. They lived in Santa Fe for many years, where they raised their two children, Martin and Anna. Amelia was a well known fixture in the banking community in Santa Fe, working for First Northern S&L, Southwest Savings and Sunwest Bank until her retirement in 1990. Amelia and Al relocated to Albuquerque in the fall of 1995. Our family would like to thank the staff of Compassus Hospice and Visiting Angels of Albuquerque for their care and compassion during Amelia's last weeks. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:15 a.m., followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at John XXIII Catholic Church, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE, in Albuquerque, NM. Interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

