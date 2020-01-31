Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMELIA HOLLIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AMELIA HOLLIS Amelia Hollis left this world on Angel's Wings on January 27, 2020 surrounded by her family in her beautiful "casita". Amelia was born to Arturo and Amelia Romero in her beloved city of Santa Fe. She graduated from Loretto Academy; later received her professional degree as an LPN. Amelia spent her lifetime giving her time, talents, interests, and resources of all kinds serving her community without reservation. She played leadership roles in more than 50 local organizations. Some; Parish Council/Cathedral Basilica, Villa Therese Medical Clinic, Santa Fe Fiesta Council, La Sociedad Folklorica, and Santa Fe Children's Museum. Amelia never refused requests to organize and secure financial and any available resources to assist with countless civic, faith-based, for profit, and non- profit groups and even individual causes. Some accounts reveal that Amelia was principally responsible for helping raise thousands upon thousands of dollars for worthy causes all within the city of Santa Fe. Nothing deterred Amelia! Amelia loved and enjoyed all the arts and culture of Santa Fe. She entertained friends and family with wonderful food in an atmosphere of merriment and laughter. Amelia lived her life with determination and profound spirituality within her Catholic Faith; never faltering; never questioning the Will of God. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Arturo and Amelia; her husband, James E. Hollis, (Jimmy); many beloved friends and relatives. She is survived by her son, James "Chris" Hollis, wife Kancie; her daughter, Karen Hooker, husband Gregg; and Dr. David Gonzales, wife Andrea Pichaida. Grandchildren; Melissa and Natasha Hollis, Jennifer Zartoun, husband Ahmad, Thomas Hooker, wife Elva; Amber, and Ryan Montoya, Placido and Lisel Gonzales; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Kay Eastburn. Also, surviving Amelia is her kind and compassionate friend and care giver, Yolanda Casados. Services: Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at Cathedral Basilica; 10 a.m. Rosary by Sociedad Folklorica; 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by internment at Rosario Cemetery. Donations accepted for Villa Therese Clinic; Interfaith Community Foundation. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 2, 2020

