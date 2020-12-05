1/1
Ana Luz (Rodriguez) Socolov
ANA LUZ RODRIGUEZ SOCOLOV

Ana Luz Rodriguez Socolov, age 71, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, November 28th, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Eloy and Genoveva Rodriguez; sisters, Susie and Tessie; and brothers, Fred, Billy, and Miguel.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Gutierrez and Milena Lujan; grandson, Christopher Gutierrez (Cynthia); grand- daughters, Miana, Gabriella, and Michelle Malczewski and great–grandson, Johnny Gutierrez. She is also survived by sisters, Eleanor Hulme (Ronald), Gloria Rodriguez, and Juanita Wilton (Oliver); brother Jeramiah Rodriguez and several nieces and nephews.
Ana attended Cristo Rey Catholic School and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1968. Ana set out on a career in State Government holding various positions with Economic Development, NM State Police, NM Corrections, and The NM Department of Health, where she retired in 2011.
She was a talented artist, and her other interests included music, cooking, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She will always be remembered for her boldness, wonderful sense of humor, her wit, and bravery. She was strong in her faith and fearless till the end.
Services are pending due to Covid-19 and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made on her behalf to the Carmelite Monastery of Santa Fe, 49 Mount Carmel Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505-0352.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
