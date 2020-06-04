ANDRES ALARID SR. Our Beloved Andres,78, passed away May 21, 2020. Mr. Alarid was born on November 11, 1941 in Santa Fe to Octaviano Alarid. His father, wife Amelia, and brother Juan precede him in death. He is survived by sister Stella Webb and brother Frank Alarid; his two sons Andres Alarid Jr. and Richard Alarid Sr.; granddaughter Jessica Alarid and Joe Lovato; grandson Richard Alarid Jr.; great-grandchildren Joziah Lovato and Jazlyn Lovato of Albuquerque; niece Angela Alarid; daughter-in-law Michelle Alarid; nephews Tony Webb Jr., Eddie Webb, David Webb Sr., and many other nieces and nephews. He served in the USMC from 1958 to 1963, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Mr. Alarid retired from the Santa Fe Public Schools where he was a custodian. He enjoyed sports on tv and watching his N.O. Saints, casino gaming with family, and tending to his two cats and many stray cats he cared for. Cremation has taken place and final interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date (to be announced). Please visit the online register for Andres at www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.