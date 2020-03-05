ANDREW HYATT SMICK Dr. Andrew Smick, 81, passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT where he met his wife of 60 years. Andrew attended University of Pennsylvania for undergraduate and dental school; and Colombia University for orthodontic school. He practiced orthodontics in Old Greenwich, CT for 28 years before retiring in Santa Fe, NM where he enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, and bridge. He travelled extensively with his wife during his retirement to quench his thirst for adventure and cultural exploration. He lived a full and active life until his very recent illness; his playful and joyful spirit will be missed by all those he touched. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Smick; his daughter, Wendy Smick; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Richard Cook; and son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Nicola Smick. He will be missed by his 3 grandchildren, Carley and Jacob Cook and Hannah Smick; and his sister and brother-in-aw, Lois and Arnold Weiss. Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Temple Beth Shalom and he will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Contributions may be made in his honor to the thefooddepot.org or kitchenangels.org in Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 8, 2020