ANDRES ANDY J. GONZALES Age 97, loving Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather passed away peacefully at home in Santa Fe NM on April 17, 2020. Andy was born to Catalina Rodriguez Gonzales and Feliberto Gonzales in Santa Fe, NM on November 30, 1922. Andy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Stella Lujan Gonzales; granddaughters, Ellice and Jeanette Rodriguez; parents, Catalina and Feliberto Gonzales; five brothers and one sister. Andy attended St. Francis Cathedral School and received his high school diploma from Santa Fe High School. Andy proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was awarded five Battle Stars serving his country in North Africa and Italy. Andy married Stella on November 30, 1946. They began their married life in Santa Fe then moved to California for several years. They returned to Santa Fe where they continued to raise their children. Andy was a retiree of the New Mexico Department of Motor Vehicles, member of Cristo Rey Church, past life member and officer of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Post 2951-District 6, and Union Protectiva de Santa Fe. Andy is survived by his children Rita Gonzalez; Julian Gonzales; Patricio Gonzales and friend Patty Cervantes; Marina Gonzales; Monica Roybal and husband Reuben; Arturo Gonzales and wife Christine; Andres Gonzales and companion Henry Trujillo; 21 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; five brothers; four sisters and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services are pending due to Covid-19 pandemic stay at home protocols. For more information visit:

