ANDY NAVA 25 YEAR ANNIVERSARY MASS 1927-1994 It's been 25 years since we heard the story about the two leaves. And the story told us how two leaves were born at the same time on a big tree. They grew old together. They went through the good times and the bad times together. They shared their life together. They were happy. They were at peace. And then came the fall time. They were older and crinkly and yellow and they still loved each other's company. They watched the older leaves around them fall off the tree. They held on to each other because they knew the time would come when they would fall off the tree. And one day, the cold took one of the leaves away and left the other by itself. Dad, it's been 25 years since you fell from the tree. You finished the race. You crossed the finish line and earned your gold metal. We love and miss you more than ever. Mass will be celebrated at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community at 11:30 am on Sunday, October 6th. All our relatives and friends are invited to attend. The Andy Nava Family Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 6, 2019

