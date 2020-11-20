1/1
Andy Ortiz
ANDY FAUSTINO ORTIZ
MARCH 4, 1936 to NOVEMBER 13, 2020

Andy Ortiz passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. Andy was born to Juan and Maria Ortiz. Andy was the youngest of four children.
He was preceded in death by his wife Georgia Ortiz, parents Juan and Maria Ortiz, his brother Johnny Oritz, and sister Lucy Varela.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Heidi Oritz, his daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Tim Manherz, grandchildren Brittany Batzlaff, Megan Carroll, Michael Ortiz, Austin Schaffer, and Madion Manherz. He had three great-grandchildren, Gunnar Batzlaff and Addison and Emma Carroll. His brother Gilbert Ortiz still resides in Santa Fe.
Andy served in the US Army. He was a prominent business man in Santa Fe, most known for sitting behind the black desk at Andy's Liquoret. Many friends would stop by for a visit and a coke. Andy enjoyed a horse race or two while waiting on Georgia to return from the slots. His enormous legacy, humor, and charisma is a void that will be impossible to be filled or replaced. Anyone that knew and met him can no doubt say that they have been truly honored and blessed to have shared time and space and crossed paths with such a noble spirit.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local food bank. During these difficult times it could really use your help.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2020.
