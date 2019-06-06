Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andy R. Lopez Sr.. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ANDY R. LOPEZ SR. Andy R. Lopez Sr., our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at home on June 2nd, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Andy was born in Pecos NM on November 30, 1941 to parents Felipe Lopez Sr and Gregorita Lopez. He is preceded in death by his parents, Felipe Sr and Gregorita Lopez. Daughter Margie, brothers Paul, Felipe Jr, Rafael, Louis, Michael and sisters Isabel, Sophie, Frances, god son Davy. Andy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda; his children Melvin (Arlene), Alvin (Gigi), Ramona (Adrian), Melissa (Glen), Andy Jr. (Beena); 11 grandchildren Tonya, Audriana, Deven, Justin, Andrew, Josh, James, Nathan, Jacklyn, Jude, Enya: 5 great grandchildren Xavier, Jasmine, Jeremiah, Justin Jr, Adrian: sisters Agnes, Mary, Joanna (Marvin), Mercy (Charles): god children Malerie, Andrew, Jenette and many nieces and nephews. Andy attended Pecos High School and then went on to become an accomplished chef and food service manager. He was a life-long resident of Pecos, NM and a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Andy was known for his kindness, gentle spirit, sense of humor, and most of all his unconditional love for his family. A Rosary will be recited at 10am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's church in Pecos NM followed by a Mass of a Christian Burial at 11:00a.m. A burial will follow at the St. Anthony's Pecos Cemetery. The Family has entrusted their care to Berardinelli Family Funeral Service.

