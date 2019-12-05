ANGEL MARIE ROMERO Angel Marie Romero, 51 passed away on November 30, 2019. She was born on April 7, 1968 to Josina Vigil and John Romero. She is preceded in death by her father; John Romero & Sister; Donna Vigil. She is survived by her mother; Josina Vigil, her fianc‚; Larry Herrera, sisters; Josina Romero, Susie Romero, Dolores Vigil, godson; John Romero, niece; Aaliyah Chavez, brothers; Charlie Gomez & Jimmy Romero, nephews; Jacob Paquin, Sylvester Paquin & family, many other friends and family, special friends; Cheryl Martinez and girls, Natalie Parker, Bonnie Urias and 7 dogs and 2 cats. Angel loved cooking, taking care of her animals, music, dancing, caring for others and butterflies. She had the biggest heart anyone could have. A Rosary will be recited on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light. Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz with a reception to follow. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 6, 2019