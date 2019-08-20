Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela (Romero) Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANGELA (ROMERO) ANDERSON Angela (Romero) Anderson, 71. Our sweet, loving Angela passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019. She was born in Santa Fe, NM to Joe F. Pancho and Ruth Romero. She graduated from Loretto Academy, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from New Mexico Highlands University. In 1988, she moved to Denver, Colorado and had a successful Accounting career until her retirement. At that time, she and her husband, Ken, moved to Trinidad, Colorado and built a beautiful home she considered her little slice of heaven on earth. Angela was the consummate caretaker, always tending to others needs before her own. She loved people and welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. She was an excellent cook and hostess to her friends and family. She loved to travel and was always ready to go at a moments notice. One of her favorite things to do was to "shop 'til you drop" with her sister. She will leave a huge void in our lives and our hearts, but we will never forget her gorgeous smile, her dancing eyes, her contagious laugh and her beautiful heart and spirit. She is preceded in death by her father, Pancho Romero, son, Diego Tafoya, and father-in-law Roy Anderson. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken, mother Ruth, siblings Ralph (Velda) Romero, Roberta (Rick) Smischny, Leonard (Carmella) Romero, Kenny (Marianne) Romero, David (Lisa) Romero, son Mark Tafoya, stepson Jordan (Alicia) Anderson, special cousin Phillip (Cris) Romero, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jerry and Karen Maxwell, 3 grandchildren, Liza and Lazarus Anderson and Ashley Tafoya, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A rosary will be said at 9:00 am on Monday, August 26th at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Church, immediately followed by a memorial Mass at 9:30. The burial will be in Colorado at a later date.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019

