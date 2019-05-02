Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo Gilbert Rotunno. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM San Ysidro Church Village of Agua Fria , NM View Map Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM The Nancy Rodriguez Community Center 1 Prairie Dog Loop Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ANGELO GILBERT ROTUNNO Angelo Gilbert Rotunno died on April 18, 2019 from sudden illness. Angelo was born in Santa Fe on June 19, 1981. He was devoted to his beloved wife, Joanna Marie Hunt Rotunno, and their dog, Lace. They could be seen walking day or night, stopping for a chat or extending a hand out to those in need. Angelo's spark continues to shine through the hearts of all those he knew and touched. Animals had their special place also, for they knew him to be full of kindness and caring. Angelo's untamed spirit was adventurous and no stone remained unturned as curiosity propelled him out into the world of nature and discovery. Angelo is survived by Grandparents: Martha Luna Rotunno of Santa Fe, Betty and Greg Rossi, Sr. of Florida and Judi Moore of Michigan; Parents: Robert 'Steve' Rotunno (Sharon Voss) and Leela Gram (Brad Isaacson). Sisters: Stefanie Rotunno; Lisa Armijo (Armando) and their children: Isaiah, Isaac and Joseph; Lucia Rotunno and her children: Isabell, Eden and Luciano. To his nieces and nephews 'Uncle' loomed larger than life as he approached their doorstep; for adventure and fun was close at hand! Father-in-law: Gregory Hunt; Aunts: Lorraine Rotunno, Nancy Rotunno, Cindy Mount (Jeff), Gilda Montano (Tomas), Debra Harger (Brad) and Darcy VonEitzen. Uncles: Greg Rossi, Jr. (Val), Jeff Rossi (Barb), Steve 'Beni' Rossi and Bobby Marks (Tammy). Cousins: Melanie (Tim); Erica (Jessie), Justin (Andrea), Shawna (Shawn), Philip, Samantha (Jamie), Christopher, Cathleen (Neal), Gregory, Michael (Sarah), Joshua, Tony, Justin, Kyle, Rob and Bryan; Brothers-in-law: Frank Hunt (Angie) and Matthew Hunt; and the three amigos he fondly called Brother: Rico Mendonca, Milt Edwards and John Stump. Angelo was preceded in death by his Grandfather: Robert A. Rotunno and Uncles: Eric Angelo and Gilbert Joseph Rotunno. A Memorial Service will be held for Angelo with family and friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the historic San Ysidro Church in the Village of Agua Fria. Address: 3688 Agua Fria Street, Santa Fe, NM 87507. Reception and Celebration of Angelo to be held from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. (following the Memorial Service) at The Nancy Rodriguez Community Center. Address: 1 Prairie Dog Loop, Santa Fe, NM 87507. The family is requesting, in lieu of flowers, if you so choose, a gift or donation be made in Angelo's memory to help those that serve in your local community: whether with the animals, the homeless or those struggling, so they may offer food, shelter and continue to seek solutions. "Pay it Forward" was Angelo's motto.

