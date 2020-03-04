|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Angelo Robert "Conti" Contarino.
DR. ANGELO ROBERT CONTI CONTARINO Dr. Angelo Robert "Conti" Contarino, 95, died at home in Santa Fe on March 1, 2020, with his daughter, Lisa and grandson, Luca, with whom he lived, by his side. He is survived by three other children, Michael, Carla, and David, as well as three other grandchildren, Peter, Isa and David. He will be missed by all, and by his sister, Rosemarie; brother, Ronnie; daughters-in-law, Leena and Linda; son-in-law, Andy; sister-in-law, Betty, their families, and many dear friends. Conti led a long and fruitful life. He grew up in a poor New England mill town, during the Great Depression, and while he rose to become an oral surgeon, he never forgot where he came from. His parents, Agata ("Ida") and Salvatore, were bighearted immigrants, who taught him the importance of honesty, competence, hard work, and family. Anguished at age 12 by the untimely deaths of his younger sister, Rose and his cousin, Gianni; Conti found resilience in the integrity of his parents, and he found purpose in books and learning. He obtained scholarships to attend Philips Academy, Harvard University, and Tufts Dental School, and trained in dentistry at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and oral surgery at Harlem Hospital in New York City. He then built a successful practice in Lawrence, MA, from which he retired in 1990 at age 65. His childhood exposure to ethnic bigotry, and then his service in the US Navy and as a hospital intern in the segregated South, taught him compassion toward those less fortunate, and censure of all forms of ethnic and racial intolerance. He married a strong, kind woman -- Luigia Ada ("Jeanne") who passed in 2008 -- and together they taught their children to take responsibility for their choices, but also to see their lives as opportunities to help others. He dedicated his own career to providing medical care to every patient, whether or not they could pay. Conti's four children grieve his passing with sadness, but also with solidarity, thanks to the values that he and his loving wife instilled in them. He was proud of his offspring for their successful careers and solid relationships, and for their dedication to one another. His children are grateful to him for the strong, united family that they enjoy and will carry forward. His was a well-lived life, because he understood that alone we are lost, but together we can find solace even in the darkest of times. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held later in the spring. Memorial contributions may be directed to Somos Un Pueblo Unido, 1804 Espinacitas St., Santa Fe, NM 87505. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 5, 2020
