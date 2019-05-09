Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angie Lynch. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

ANGIE LYNCH APRIL 9, 1937 MAY 6, 2019 Angie Lynch, 82, passed on to the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her daughters, Bernadette and DeAnne, parents David and Bernardita Lucero, in-laws John and Frances Lynch, sister, Gloria Baca. She is survived by her husband William Lynch, son Ron, daughters Mary Archuleta (Gilbert), Cyndy, Liz, Dorothy (Bruce), grandchildren Melinda, Greg, Gabriel, Ray, great grandchildren Miguel and Nicholas. Siblings, Donna Montoya (Pat), Corrine Garcia, Tony Lucero (Vickie), Ray Lucero, Vincent Lucero, David Lucero (Patsy), Helen Valdez (Eloy), Mary Lou Martinez, Fred Lucero (Josie), Lupe Lujan (Alfred), sister-in-law Cecilia Lynch numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Angie retired as cofounder of the family business but above all enjoyed raising and spending time with family. Our deepest gratitude to: Compassus Hospice, St. Vincent Cancer Center, caregiver, Juanita Trujillo and Berardinelli Funeral Home for the compassionate care of our mother. Rosary will be recited on Monday, May 13, 2019, 9:00 am at Cristo Rey Church 1120 Canyon Rd., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Internment to follow at Rosario Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 10, 2019

