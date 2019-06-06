ANGIE LYNCH The family of Angie Lynch would like to thank all our relatives and friends for all your kindness, thoughts and prayers. We want to thank Deacon Juan Martinez for the beautiful Rosary and graveside services; Fr. John for the beautiful Mass; and the Coro de Jesucristo for the lovely music. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Berardinelli Funeral Home. A 30 day mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Cristo Rey Church at 4:30pm.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 7, 2019