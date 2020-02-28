Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANITA CHRISTINE (PHILPOTT) SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANITA CHRISTINE PHILPOTT SMITH JANUARY 5, 1923 - FEBRUARY 21, 2020 Christine was born on 5 January 1923 to Wilma K. and Chester A. Philpott, Sr. of Childress, Texas. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico. She attended Carlsbad High School; UNM-Carlsbad/Santa Fe; Barstow College, Barstow, CA; and UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, all with a major in Art. One of her major passions in life was her art work from her unique and excellent oil paintings to her highly detailed ink drawings and water colors. She also loved music and played the organ. One of her jobs that she was most proud of was working as a dispatcher and office manager for the Carlsbad Fire Department. One of the requirements for the job was that she must go through the basic firefighter school, which she completed with flying colors. She retired from the State of New Mexico. She married her high school sweetheart, Frank B. Smith on June 21, 1947. They were married for 66 years. She was a member of the St. John's United Methodist Church of Santa Fe. Christine is survived by her two sons, F. Bradford and his wife Kathryn; and Chester A. and his wife, Nona; grandchildren; Timothy, Jamie, Rebecca, Frank, Dawn, Pamela, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many other family members and friends. Christine was a kind, caring, and loving woman who gave back to her fellow men and women and the world around her. She was a woman of great faith and integrity and loved the Lord. Christine was greatly loved and respected and will be missed. On March 4, 2020, a public viewing will be from 10:00 to 11: 00, at Berardinelli Funeral Home on 1399 Louisa Street, with Funeral Services at 11:00. The Internment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45. Quote from Irish History: "May the road rise up to meet you, the wind always be at back, the sunshine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, May God hold you in the Palm of His Hand." ~ An old Irish Blessing "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

