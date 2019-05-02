ANITA KRONOWITZ On Sunday, May 19, 2019 there will be a gathering of friends for the celebration of the life of Anita Kronowitz who passed away April 3, 2019. We will come together at 12:45pm until 4:00pm at Lu Lu's Chinese restaurant located at (3011 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, NM next to the Quality Inn). A light buffet lunch will be served along with wine and beer. Looking forward to seeing you all there and thanking you all for your great support and kind words. Please pass this on to those you think will be interested and that I may have missed. Please RSVP by May 9, 2019 at 505-424-9466 Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 12, 2019