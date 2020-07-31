ANITA MONTOYA Anita Montoya, born September 1, 1930 in Santa Fe, New Mexico went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A force of nature that has been removed from our lives, Anita always cared for her family. She personified strength through love. She displayed her immense love through her cooking which was unsurpassed. Anita is survived by her cousin, Jeannie Quintana and her son, Joey (Dawn) with children, Brittany, Emmaly, and Aurora; her son Ron, (Nadine); her nephew and godson, Randy Lacy; her niece, Kathy Cronin; her grand-niece, Melissa Johnson; her great-nephew and godson, Brett Cronin, along with her loving and caring brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Marcella Montoya, as well as loving niece, Joanie Montoya; sisters-in-law, Susie and Angie Montoya and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Montoya; her two sons, John Jr and Larry; her sister, Agnes Lacy and her mother and father, Socorro and Jerry Romero. She is sorely missed and will forever be in our hearts. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced soon. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com