Anita Trujillo Ewing September 11, 1931 - December 31, 2019 Anita Trujillo Ewing, a lifelong resident of Santa Fe, passed from this world peacefully on December 31, 2019, to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Anita is survived by her three children, David and wife Sarah Horten, Monica Lee Horten and Don McGuckin, and Robert Horten, daughter-in-law Melinda and husband Patrick Olaechea. Grandchildren Donovan McGuckin, Justin and wife Erica Horten and their children Oliver and Theodore, Erin Horten, Brian Olaechea and wife Stephanie and their children Aaron Baca, Aubrey, Lucas and Sophia Olaechea, Andrea and husband Richard Serrano and their son Jeremiah Serrano. She is also survived by her two brothers Anthony and Daniel Trujillo, brother-in-law Arthur Garcia, her cousin Philip F. Trujillo and wife Rosita Trujillo. She was preceded in death by her husband George Ewing, mother Elisa Trujillo, grandmother Estefana Trujillo, sister Rosina Trujillo Garcia, aunt Patsy Trujillo, sister-in-law Florence P. Trujillo, brother-in-law Bob Ewing, and grandson Jason Horten. Anita had a long and busy career. Her first job was Secretary/Office Manager for Dr. H. R. Landmann. She served in this capacity for many years before embarking on her next career as Administrative Secretary of the Museum of New Mexico Office of Cultural Affairs. It was there that she met and worked for George Ewing, Director of that office, whom she married after her retirement. Anita was an accomplished artist and it was probably her love for art that encouraged her to pursue her career with the Museum of New Mexico. The family would like to thank Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe and Marler Manor in Albuquerque for their loving care and their more than adequate accommodation. Services are pending with Berardinelli Family Funeral Service. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

