ANN EIBAND MCGARRY AUGUST 7, 1937 - DECEMBER 22, 2019 Ann Eiband was born in Galveston, TX in 1937 to Henry C. and Bessie Eiband. She was salutatorian of Dominican High School, '55 and Salutatorian of Our Lady of the Lake, '59, with a degree in library sciences. She met her husband, Jim McGarry, at a dance held for Air Force servicemen and the Ladies of the Lake. They were instantly smitten with each other. They married in November of 1958 and moved to Hunter AFB in Georgia, where Jim finished his time in the Air Force and Ann finished her college degree via correspondence. The couple made their first home in Jim's hometown of NYC, and soon moved to Cedar Grove, NJ. But it was the Dallas/Fort Worth area where they settled long term. They raised their five children in Fort Worth and were active in the St Andrews Catholic Church community. Ann was a dedicated room mother for all of her children at Our Lady of Victory School, and volunteered as a librarian at St Andrews. Outside of family and church, Ann spent many years working with the Symphony League of Fort Worth and organizing their biggest fundraiser, the Fort Worth Oktoberfest. Ann and Jim both loved classical music and operas and were proud supporters of the Dallas Opera, the Fort Worth Opera, and the Van Cliburn. Upon Jim's retirement, the couple moved full time to Santa Fe, NM, where Jim was the director of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival. Ann and Jim also shared a love of travel and spent time exploring cathedrals and museums across the US and Europe. After Jim's death, Ann continued to travel and expanded her adventures to all 7 continents. She was especially awed by Patagonia and Antarctica. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, James E. McGarry, her sister, Elisabeth Eiband Bailey, and her grandson James Reynolds McGarry. Ann was the daughter of Henry and Bessie Eiband, the granddaughter of Henry A. Eiband (founder of Eiband's department store in Galveston, TX, and great granddaughter of Anselm Eiband (owner and editor of the New Braunfels Zeitung). Ann was very proud of all of the members of her "very interesting family" and the influence they had in building Galveston, New Braunfels, and the Republic of Texas. She is survived by her five children, their spouses, and six grandchildren: Charlotte, Richard, and Gavan Cannady, Bedford, TX; Suzanne, Craig, James, and Piper Miller, Buda, TX; John, Jeni, Lucy and Gillian McGarry, Dallas, TX; Valerie, Eric, and Mark Davis, Euless, TX; and Lisa McGarry, Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by her favorite niece, Beth Bailey Conte, whose family includes Fred Conte of Davis, CA; Sam and Alex Conte, Seattle, WA and Claire and Bobby Moon, Hermitage, TN. Ann will forever be remembered for her quick wit, her love of adventure, and the twinkle in her eyes. We are incredibly grateful to her amazing caregivers at GrandBrook Memory Care, who gave her such respect, dignity, and love for so long. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 2, 2020

