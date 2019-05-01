ANN S. KLEMMER Ann S. Klemmer passed away January 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Kurt and son Lee. She is survived by her daughter Karen, sons; Eric, Kurt, Ron and Bob; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A burial will be held at 9:45 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 5, 2019