Santa Fe New Mexican

ANN S. KLEMMER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN S. KLEMMER.
Service Information
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM
88001-3001
(575)-526-2419
Obituary
Send Flowers

ANN S. KLEMMER Ann S. Klemmer passed away January 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Kurt and son Lee. She is survived by her daughter Karen, sons; Eric, Kurt, Ron and Bob; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A burial will be held at 9:45 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.