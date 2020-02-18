Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA F. "ANN" HAMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANNA (ANN) F. HAMER 1942 - 2019 Anna F. Hamer (Ann). It has taken quite some time to realize that there are no words which can express the tremendous loss felt by the passing of Ann on Christmas Eve. She was so energetic and enthusiastic that it is difficult to believe she has gone from our sight. She is especially missed by her husband, Norman Hamer, her daughter, Xiaofang Sun, her yoga, ceramics, and bonsai friends, and many of her former students. We all take heart in the words of Henry van Dyke, who wrote [gender modified]: Who seeks for Heaven alone to save her soul, May keep the path, but will not reach the goal; While she who walks in love may wander far, Yet God will bring her where the blessed are. Ann loved everyone and touched the lives of many people. We are certain she is where the blessed are. A memorial is being planned for late April or early May.

ANNA (ANN) F. HAMER 1942 - 2019 Anna F. Hamer (Ann). It has taken quite some time to realize that there are no words which can express the tremendous loss felt by the passing of Ann on Christmas Eve. She was so energetic and enthusiastic that it is difficult to believe she has gone from our sight. She is especially missed by her husband, Norman Hamer, her daughter, Xiaofang Sun, her yoga, ceramics, and bonsai friends, and many of her former students. We all take heart in the words of Henry van Dyke, who wrote [gender modified]: Who seeks for Heaven alone to save her soul, May keep the path, but will not reach the goal; While she who walks in love may wander far, Yet God will bring her where the blessed are. Ann loved everyone and touched the lives of many people. We are certain she is where the blessed are. A memorial is being planned for late April or early May. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close