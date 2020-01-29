ANNA MAE TORRES Anna Mae Torres, Beloved Sister, Wife, Mother, Nana, and Friend,74, of Santa Fe passed away with her family by her side Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born in Trinidad, CO, the daughter of John and Cleo Perea. She and Gilbert Torres were married June 20, 1964 in Trinidad, CO. Her surviving family who loved her dearly include her husband, Gilbert Torres; son, Gilbert Torres Jr.; daughter, Carol Schultz; son-in-law, Brian Schultz; grandchildren, James, Analise, and Brianna Schultz. She is also survived and loved by 4 sisters and 7 brothers. Services will begin Friday, January 31st with Rosary at 10:15, Mass at 11:00 at St. John's Baptist Catholic Church. Reception to follow at Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 30, 2020