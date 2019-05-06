Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA MARIE HOUSER. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ANNA MARIE HOUSER AUGUST 7, 1912 - MAY 3, 2019 Fidencia Anna Marie Chavez y Gallegos de Houser, the youngest of eight children of Juan de Dios Gallegos and Maria Marciala Chavez, was born in the year of New Mexico's statehood. Anna's father was well known in the region for his hospitality, vast knowledge of the southwest, and abilities as a farmer and rancher. As was true for many in Northern New Mexico at the turn of the last century, theirs was a subsistence lifestyle on the family ranch north of Abiquiu. Anna's parents valued education. They sent her to the Santa Fe Indian School when she was eight years old. Although she faced many hardships at the Indian School, she remembered her time at boarding school with fondness. She appreciated the opportunity to learn English, a key skill that opened many locks throughout her life. While there she taught herself to write in Spanish so she could send letters to her mother, which she did until her death when Anna was 11. For high school, Anna attended Riverside Indian School in California. After graduation she returned to New Mexico and earned her teaching certificate from NM Highlands in Las Vegas. For a brief period Anna returned to the Abiquiu area to teach as many as 50 children, ranging from fifth to twelfth grade, in a one-room school house. Anna met Allan (Haozous) Houser at a private social club for Native Americans in downtown Santa Fe in the 1930s. They married in 1939 and had five sons: Lon, Roy, Phillip, Bob and Stephen. Anna believed in her husband's vision as an artist and was a stalwart supporter, doing whatever was necessary to ensure his success. Their work took them many places, including Dulce NM, Apache, OK, Los Angeles, CA, Haskell, KS, Hanover, NH, Brigham City, UT, and finally, Santa Fe. Anna worked throughout her life, in addition to her time as a teacher. She boasted of working in a hospital, an ice cream factory, and had jobs as varied as secretary, bookkeeper, and was even the manager in a munitions plant during the war effort in World War II. She finally retired from the Institute of American Indian Arts, where she ended her career as the schools' registrar. In her retirement, Anna enjoyed a very full and rich life. As Allan's reputation grew, and his art became recognized world-wide, they enjoyed his successes and traveled widely. She spoke of the many wonderful places she travelled to, including Central and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. In Egypt, she had the pleasure of riding a camel in the shadows of the great pyramids. Following Allan's death in 1994, Anna continued to travel, now accepting frequent invitations to speak on his behalf. Reluctant at first, she came to enjoy those occasions. At the Allan Houser Sculpture Garden, she delighted in sharing stories about Allan and his work and seeing visitors' pleasure in his sculptures. In 2017, Anna published La Casa Al Lado del Camino: The House by the Side of the Road, a memoir about her early childhood. Anna will be remembered for her love of gardening; her elegance and timeless fashion; her fastidious attention to detail; her love for margaritas from Maria's and strong black coffee; and her radiant smile. Anna Marie Houser is survived by her sons Roy, Phillip, Bob, and Stephen; grandson Sam Haozous; granddaughters Emily Ann Haozous (Zander Evans) and Lozen Lei-zha Haozous; great-grandsons Mahko Haozous and Benchiye Haozous; and step-granddaughter Amber Madole. Anna is preceded in death by her husband Allan Haozous Houser and her son Lon Houser. The family thanks her many devoted caregivers from EGIS, the thoughtful and professional staff at Ambercare Hospice, and too many friends to count for their support and kindness throughout the years. The Houser/Haozous Family invites friends and family to celebrate Anna's life at a service to be held at Rivera Family Funeral Home Kiva Chapel on Wednesday, May 8th at 10am. In her memory, they welcome cards sent to the Allan Houser Foundation at PO Box 5217, Santa Fe, NM 87502. Arriba! Abajo! Al centro! Adentro! Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





