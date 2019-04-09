Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNABELLE BELLE VIGIL. View Sign

ANNABELLE BELLE VIGIL Annabelle "Belle" Vigil, 55 - A resident of Pecos, NM was called home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Belle was born to Arthur and Adelina Vigil on October 23, 1963. She is survived by her dear Mother, Adelina Vigil. The love of her life, Delfin Benavidez; step-daughter, Aundria Benavidez and her three children; step-son, Erin Benavidez (Kari) and their three sons; special nephew, Aaron who she and Delfin helped raise as their son, sisters; Stephanie (David) and Marisa, brothers; Paul (Colleen), Arcy (Pam), Pete (Ginny), Michael (Yvette), Charles (Alden), nephews; DJ, Steven, Antonio, Adrian, Orlando, Billy and John, nieces; Alicia, Brittany and Marlene, great nieces; Amaris, Aubriana and Celestina, great-nephew, Melachi and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Vigil; in-laws; Jose and Eufelia Benavidez, grandparents; Pedro, Julianita and Antonia Vigil, god parents; Albino and Eriselda Varela, she was also preceded in death by many aunts and uncles. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Delfin, Aaron, Paul, Arcy, Pete, Michael, Charles, Alden, Tommy and nephews and nieces. All services will be held at St. Anthony's Church in Pecos. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at a later time. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





417 E. Rodeo Road

Santa Fe , NM 87505

Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

