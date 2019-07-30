Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE-LISE COHEN. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ANNE-LISE COHEN Anne-Lise Cohen, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on July 23, 2019 from natural causes at age 90. She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 18, 1928 to Esther and Helmer Engel. She married Saul Cohen in Copenhagen on June 12, 1954. Anne-Lise is preceded in death by three of her brothers, Bjorn, Steen and Ivan Engel. She is survived by her loving husband, Saul; her three children, Adam, Mikala, and Elizabeth; ten grandchildren; her great-grandson; and her brother, Uggi Engel. Raised in Copenhagen during World War II, she attended the University of Copenhagen and studied abroad at the Sorbonne. She then completed her PhD at UCLA in Romance Languages and Literature. In 1970, her family moved to Santa Fe, where she was instrumental in starting Las Posadas on San Antonio Street. She began the next chapter of life as acting architect and contractor on their beautiful home in Tesuque, built with doors and windows she had spent years collecting. Her love of music and clarinet led her to co-found the Santa Fe Community Orchestra. Anne-Lise loved horses and participated in many equestrian events. She also enjoyed taking trips all over the world on her bike and tending to her flowers, orchard, and ample vegetable garden. Upon deciding to become a Jungian analyst, Anne-Lise pursued her Master of Arts at UNM with follow-up training from the CG Jung Institute of Santa Fe. Her dedication to her patients was exemplary and the many families she helped will remember her warmly. After retiring, Anne-Lise spent her remaining years enjoying her family, numerous accomplishments, and interests. Her cheerful outlook on life would light up any room, and her pioneering spirit will be sorely missed. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





ANNE-LISE COHEN Anne-Lise Cohen, resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on July 23, 2019 from natural causes at age 90. She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 18, 1928 to Esther and Helmer Engel. She married Saul Cohen in Copenhagen on June 12, 1954. Anne-Lise is preceded in death by three of her brothers, Bjorn, Steen and Ivan Engel. She is survived by her loving husband, Saul; her three children, Adam, Mikala, and Elizabeth; ten grandchildren; her great-grandson; and her brother, Uggi Engel. Raised in Copenhagen during World War II, she attended the University of Copenhagen and studied abroad at the Sorbonne. She then completed her PhD at UCLA in Romance Languages and Literature. In 1970, her family moved to Santa Fe, where she was instrumental in starting Las Posadas on San Antonio Street. She began the next chapter of life as acting architect and contractor on their beautiful home in Tesuque, built with doors and windows she had spent years collecting. Her love of music and clarinet led her to co-found the Santa Fe Community Orchestra. Anne-Lise loved horses and participated in many equestrian events. She also enjoyed taking trips all over the world on her bike and tending to her flowers, orchard, and ample vegetable garden. Upon deciding to become a Jungian analyst, Anne-Lise pursued her Master of Arts at UNM with follow-up training from the CG Jung Institute of Santa Fe. Her dedication to her patients was exemplary and the many families she helped will remember her warmly. After retiring, Anne-Lise spent her remaining years enjoying her family, numerous accomplishments, and interests. Her cheerful outlook on life would light up any room, and her pioneering spirit will be sorely missed. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close