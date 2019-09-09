ANNE-LISE COHEN A life so fully lived needs to be fully celebrated. Please join us to celebrate the life of Anne-Lise Cohen (9/18/1928-7/23/2019), Sunday, September 22, 2019, 2:00pm at the Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E. Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Light refreshments will be served. Please see riverafamily funeralhome.com for Anne-Lise's full obituary. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 10, 2019