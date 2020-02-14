Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marion. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANNE MARION GEORGIA O'KEEFFE MUSEUM The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum's Board of Trustees and staff express their condolences to the family and many friends of Anne Marion, the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum's founder, who passed away on February 11, 2020. Mrs. Marion was a passionate arts patron, determined leader, and renowned philanthropist. The generosity of her philanthropy made a tremendous impact on Santa Fe. The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum exists today because of her vision to create a single-artist museum devoted to Georgia O'Keeffe's work and legacy over twenty years ago. Mrs. Marion and her husband, John established the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1997. She served as the Chair of the Board of Trustees until 2016. It is because of Anne Marion's vision that Georgia O'Keeffe's legacy thrives in northern New Mexico and connects with audiences from around the world. All of us at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum are grateful to Anne Marion's generosity, and are proud to carry on her commitment to Georgia O'Keeffe's art and life story.

