Service Information
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX
76104-2502
(817)-336-0345
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM
University Christian Church
Fort Worth, TX
Obituary
ANNE MARION (1938-2020) The Board and Staff of the Lensic Performing Arts Center wish to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anne Marion, who passed away on February 11, 2020. Anne will always be remembered in Santa Fe for founding the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, an amazing gift to our city and the world. But she was also a major supporter of the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Since the late 1990s, when Anne and John Marion made the first major gift to The Lensic renovation project, Anne was a dedicated and treasured Lensic benefactor. The Lensic will always be grateful for her generosity. Her commitment to making the world a better place through support of the arts, along with her leadership and philanthropy in many other areas, will long be remembered and appreciated.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
