12-14-68 - 07-17-88 IN LOVING MEMORY OF ANNETTE MARIE GONZALES Praise be Jesus Christ forever and always. Annette, today marks your 31st anniversary. Miss you and pray for you always. The Annette Marie Gonzales Memorial Scholarship- Presidential Scholarship at SFCC is fully endowed and has been for several years. Twenty eight (28) St. Michael's High School seniors have begun their higher education intiatives with this scholarship. I want to thank our many family members, relatives, friends, and the National (as well as the New Mexico) Employment and Training Association for establishing the scholarship. We have always been grateful to the Carmelite Sisters for offering the mass for you and mom on July 16th. Special thanks to you Mother Marie Bernadette. God bless you and all the Carmelite sisters for you support and thoughtfulness. Annette and mom, we miss you. We invite all of our friends and relatives to attend the following masses: July 14, Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 10:00 a.m.; July 16, The Carmelite Monastery, 7:00 a.m.; July 17, Annunciation Church in Albuquerque 8:00 a.m. offered by Fr. June Ramos. Carlos A. Gonzales & Family

