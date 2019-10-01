Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNETTE MARTA CHAVEZ-ARAGON. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

ANNETTE MARTA CHAVEZ-ARAGON Annette Marta Chavez-Aragon (Netta), 63, of Santa Fe New Mexico, passed away peacefully in her home on September 18, 2019. The funeral service will be held on Saturday October 5th, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home, 417 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505. Deacon Juan Martinez of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Assisi will be leading the Rosary at 1:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in an open-speaker format where loved ones are invited to share readings and/or stories to honor Annette. The reception will immediately follow at the Fraternal Order of Police, 3300 Calle Maria Luisa, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507. Annette Marta Chavez Aragon was born in Los Alamos New Mexico on January 19, 1956 to Pascual Pablo Chavez and Margaret Antia Chavez. She graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1974 and went on to attend Santa Fe Business School and New Mexico School of Court Reporting. Annette devoted the rest of her life to being a full-time mother. Annette is survived by her partner Mark Garland, father Pascual Chavez, daughter Andrea Aragon, son Marcelo Aragon, grandson Damian Mitchell, granddaughter Mariah Mitchell, sister Stephanie Chavez, sister Francesca Chavez-Giles, brother James Chavez, brother Steven Chavez, former spouse John Aragon, former spouse Michael Smith and many beloved nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. A special acknowledgment is owed to Mark Garland who cared for Annette in her last year-and-three-months of life. Annette is preceded in death by her mother Margaret Chavez, son Jason Smith, brother Mitchell Chavez, brother Nicholas Chavez, brother Mark Chavez, and many beloved family members and friends. Loved ones know Netta to be a sweet, loving, gracious soul who always cared for her family, friends and even strangers in need. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

