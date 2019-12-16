ANNIE (ENEDINA) ARMIJO Age 83 passed away peacefully at home on December 8th. Annie was born to Elias and Josefita Lopez in La Joya. She is proceeded in death by her 1st born Frank and her husband Isirdo Armijo and other family members. Annie is survived by her son Frank (Pancho) Armijo and wife Michelle. Grandson's Mario, Marcos, and granddaughter's LaVonne. Annie deeply loved her siblings and family members, who will miss her deeply. We would also like to thank Compassus for the care and love you have provided for our loving mother. Especially Alberta, Kate and Amanda. Also like to thank Lena, Lisa and Angelica for you love and support. Arrangements have been made for Wednesday 18th Rosary at Rivera's Chapel 7:00 pm Mass at St. Johns 11:00 am Thursday 19th burial to follow at Rivera's.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 17, 2019