ANNIE BACA Annie Baca, our precious mom, passed away May 11, 2020 at her home in Santa Fe, NM. Annie was born May 14, 1932 to Patricio and Modesta Candelaria. She was brought up alongside eight siblings in Golden, NM. Annie went on to raise nine children of her own; Ruben, Diane, Ernest, Darlene, Theresa, Michael, Laurie, Ruth, and Tony. She had six beloved grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Annie will be remembered most for her love of family and friends and as someone who could make a friend anywhere she went. Arrangements are under the direction of Berardinelli Family Funeral Services. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 17, 2020