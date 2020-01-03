Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthonette "Toni" Maryol. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANTHONETTE TONI MARYOL 1944 - 2020 Anthonette "Toni" Maryol fell asleep in the lord after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed her last days in the company of her grandson Benjamin whom she adored. The daughter of Greek immigrants, she was preceded in death by her parents Tony Maryol and Sophia Aleck, and her brother James Maryol. Toni was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 15, 1944. She graduated from Rio Grande High School in Albuquerque and received her BA degree from Long Beach State University in California. She taught high school at Garden Grove High in Garden Grove, California before moving to Santa Fe where she operated Diego's Caf‚ for nineteen years. While there, she served two generations of Santa Feans who enjoyed her infectious personality. She was always the peace-maker for her family and friends. Toni was well known in the community. She saw the good in everyone and was beloved for her generosity and kindness. It is said, "Toni never met a stranger." When called to jury duty she was not allowed to serve because she was friends with the plaintiff, the defendant, the prosecuting attorney, the judge, and half the jury pool. Toni is survived by her daughter Sophia Rea (Bayard), her siblings Georgia Maryol, Eva Kurtz, Chrisa Cazamias (James), Kirk Aleck (Mary Lou), Sister-in-law Ann Maryol, and many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will take place on Monday, January 6th, 2020 from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Berardinelli Family Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at The St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church Located at 46 Calle Electra, Santa Fe, NM 87508. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

