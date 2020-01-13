ANTHONY JAKE RODRIGUEZ Anthony Jake Rodriguez son of Rosella and Perfecto Rodriguez, was born July 29, 1972, in Culver City, California. He lived between Santa Fe, New Mexico and Southern California. Anthony was a good and kind man, always willing to help those in need and would literally give the shirt off his back. He had the gift to gab and could tell funny stories; he was the life of the party. Anthony was called home December 24th, 2019. All that knew him will cherish Anthony's life. Anthony is survived by his son Mark, grandson Mark Jr., sisters Mona, Debra, Dona, brother Ruben, and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Rest In Peace.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 14, 2020