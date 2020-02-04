Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANTHONY JAMES OWENS SALAZAR Anthony James Owens Salazar, age 39, of Santa Fe, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1980 in Santa Fe, NM to Leroy Salazar and Roseanne Owens. He was a 1998 graduate of St. Catherine's High School, attended UNM-Los Alamos, and was employed by the Los Alamos National Lab for a short time. He was a model, talented artist, and a wonderful cook. He loved movies and 80's rock and roll. Anthony will always be remembered for his calm demeanor and truly good heart. Anthony was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Pat Owens and a baby brother. He is survived by his son, Jonathan; father, Leroy (Karen); mother, Roseanne (Carlos); sister, Antoinette; brothers, Chris, Joseph, and Jason; grandparents, Joe and Jennie Salazar; aunts, Lisa Salazar, Theresa Owens, Onyx Owens, Gayle Thom; two nieces and one nephew; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at San Jose Parish at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Interment and reception will follow also at San Jose Parish and Community Center. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 5, 2020

