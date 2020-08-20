ANTHONY (TONY) RAY DOMINGUEZ Anthony (Tony) Ray Dominguez, 80 died peacefully on August 17, 2020 at his home with his family. Tony was born in Santa Fe, NM on June 22, 1940. After graduating from Santa Fe High and marrying his high school sweetheart, he enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed in Little Rock, AR. After his completion of his military services, he moved back to Santa Fe, NM where he started a successful painting company, Ancient City Painting, until he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Isabelle Dominguez. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Dominguez, his sons Guy (Cristina) Dominguez, Vince (Jonelle) Dominguez, his sister Dolores Madrid and favorite niece Denise Angel and their family; his sister, Geneva Noel and her family, sister, Francis Dominguez and her family, his sister-in-law, Irene Byers and her family; his grandchildren, James (Felicia) Dominguez, George Dominguez, Sarah Dominguez (Donald), and Matthew Dominguez, his great-grandchildren, Isaiah Dominguez, his light of his life, Mia Dominguez, Layla Garduno, and Santino Garduno. He loved his family very much and was very involved in his grandchildren and great-grandchildrens' sports and activities. He will be deeply missed. Memorial services are not planned at this time. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com