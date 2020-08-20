1/2
Anthony Ray (Tony) Dominguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANTHONY (TONY) RAY DOMINGUEZ Anthony (Tony) Ray Dominguez, 80 died peacefully on August 17, 2020 at his home with his family. Tony was born in Santa Fe, NM on June 22, 1940. After graduating from Santa Fe High and marrying his high school sweetheart, he enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed in Little Rock, AR. After his completion of his military services, he moved back to Santa Fe, NM where he started a successful painting company, Ancient City Painting, until he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Isabelle Dominguez. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Dominguez, his sons Guy (Cristina) Dominguez, Vince (Jonelle) Dominguez, his sister Dolores Madrid and favorite niece Denise Angel and their family; his sister, Geneva Noel and her family, sister, Francis Dominguez and her family, his sister-in-law, Irene Byers and her family; his grandchildren, James (Felicia) Dominguez, George Dominguez, Sarah Dominguez (Donald), and Matthew Dominguez, his great-grandchildren, Isaiah Dominguez, his light of his life, Mia Dominguez, Layla Garduno, and Santino Garduno. He loved his family very much and was very involved in his grandchildren and great-grandchildrens' sports and activities. He will be deeply missed. Memorial services are not planned at this time. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved