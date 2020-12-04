ANTHONY (TONY) RIVERA1929-2020Anthony (Tony) Rivera was a light in the world. He loved people and made it a point to brighten the day of everyone near him. All who met him felt his love and positivity.Born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, who had immigrated to NY in 1920. Raised in Little Italy neighborhood of Brooklyn, his independent spirit led him to join the armed forces at 17. He always had a passion for education and helping others. During his career in the Air Force, he achieved the distinctive rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) and specialized in problem-solving and reorganizing various departments and divisions. He managed to pursue his own education at night school and by utilizing the GI Bill. He completed four Master's Degrees; Financial Management, Guidance Counseling, Psychology, and Education, while working full-time and raising three children with his beloved wife, Betty.He used these degrees to open a world of service after retirement from the Air Force in 1971. First, as Financial Director of Inter American University in Puerto Rico. Then, as guidance counselor and teacher at Ramey High School in Ramey Puerto Rico. He eventually added Assistant Principal of Ramey High School to his resume. During this era, he also managed his fathers' Army and Navy Store in Mayaquez, PR.On returning stateside, Tony rose to the challenge of Spanish- English Bilingual Counselor of the Montgomery County Public Schools, serving nine schools. After retiring from MCPS, he managed the H&R Block office in Warsaw, VA while teaching at the local community college and volunteering to teach math at the local prison.Never one to waste his skills or rest on his laurels, he continued to serve once he moved to Santa Fe, NM after the passing of the love of his life, Betty. At 81, he began his new adventure in NM as a field supervisor for the 2010 Census. This allowed him to immerse himself in the culture and geography of NM. He befriended everyone he contacted, and was one of the first census workers to be welcomed to the Native American Pueblos with open arms. His Taino, a native people of Puerto Rico, ancestry shown through in his handsome Latino and Native features. He continued to serve Santa Fe into his mid-80's as a community volunteer on the Supervisory Committee of the Guadalupe Credit Union for four years, and he volunteered in various educational settings with teens and seniors. Finally, sadly accepting his need to retire from active 'work', he continued to shine the light of love and compassion on all. He always had an interest in the spiritual customs of the various peoples of the world and found his personal needs fulfilled by the Self-Realization Fellowship, which he was a member of from the 1950's to now.You will be sorely missed by all! Love and blessings!Rivera Family Funeralsand Cremations417 East Rodeo Rd.Santa Fe, NM 87505Phone: (505) 989-7032