ANTIONETTE L. PADILLA 3/29/71 - 8/17/09 11 years ago today our hearts were and will be broken forever. Tears have been falling now for so long. You had so much to look forward to and so much left to do, But God needed somebody in heaven. Nothing is the same now, and we doubt it ever will be. You have been released from pain and suffering; you have been set free. We miss your beautiful face, your infectious laugh, and smile. You are always around us, engulfing us with your love, Giving us strength, and watching over us from above.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store